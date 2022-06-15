The Delaware County Board of Elections has announced early voting hours for primary elections in the Democratic Party for governor and lieutenant governor, and in the Republican Party primary for governor.
Early voting for Delaware County registered voters will take place at the Board of Elections Office at 3 Gallant Ave. in Delhi on the following dates and times:
• Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, June 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday June 21, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday June 22, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday June 23 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Friday June 24 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, June 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Board of Elections Office is accessible to voters with disabilities.
If a voter casts a ballot during early voting, the voter will not be allowed to vote on Election Day or on a subsequent day of early voting, a media release said. Additionally, Chapter 763 of 2021 states that a voter may not vote on the voting machine during early voting or at the poll site once an absentee ballot has been issued to a voter.
The polls will be open at regular polling places from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 28.
