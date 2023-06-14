The Delaware County Board of Elections reminds voters the primary elections will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
There will be a countywide Republican primary for the office of district attorney.
Republican primaries for town offices will take place in the towns of Andes, Delhi, Franklin, Hancock, Masonville and Tompkins.
There are no primaries scheduled for the Democratic Party.
Voters can register, change home address or mailing address, change party enrollment (which won’t become official until seven days after the primary Election) at https://www.delcony.us/departments/elec/elec.htm. Users can also view sample ballots as well as registration, enrollment and absentee ballot deadlines.
Early voting for Delaware County registered voters will take place at the Board of Elections Office at 97 Main Street, Suite 5 in Delhi on the following dates and times:
• Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, June 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, June 19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 20, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 21, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, June 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, June 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Board of Elections office is accessible to voters with disabilities.
If a voter casts a ballot during early voting the voter will not be allowed to vote on Election Day or on a subsequent voting day of early voting.
If an absentee ballot has been issued, a voter will not be permitted to vote on the machines during early voting or on Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.