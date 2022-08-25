Delaware County announces road work
The Delaware County Department of Public Works announced road work on two county highways will start Monday, Aug. 29.
Two large culvert pipes on county Route 26 in the towns of Hamden and Colchester will be replaced, a media release said. Work will be done between Bendzunas Road and Tompkins Road. One-lane traffic will be maintained by traffic lights for the duration of the work.
The DPW will also be working on a catch basin on county Route 14 in the the hamlet of Treadwell just east of the intersection of county Route 14 and Case Hill Road. Traffic will be controlled with temporary stop signs while the work is done.
Drivers should be aware and expect some delays during the work, the release said.
