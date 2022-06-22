The Delaware County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday, June 22, and breezed through the resolutions without much discussion.
Prior to the board meeting there were two public hearings. The first one was about the county applying for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant CARES grant from the state. No one spoke.
The second public hearing was about adjustments to the Agricultural District No. 2, which covers the towns of Delhi, Franklin, Hamden, Meredith and Walton.
Andes Town Supervisor Wayland Gladstone, who is a farmer, lamented about losing agricultural land. “We are adding approximately 3,000 acres, but we are losing 4,500 acres,” he said. “It shows how delicate agriculture is in Delaware County.”
During the meeting, the board unanimously approved the resolution modifying the agricultural district.
The board also unanimously approved all of the other resolutions presented Wednesday.
It approved spending $121,313.09 of the hotel occupancy tax funds to allow the Department of Economic Development contract with three businesses and help the town of Walton hold its 225th anniversary.
The county contracts with the Brandman Agency for a total of $72,000 to work with targeted press contacts to promote sites and attractions throughout Delaware County to numerous travel-related magazines. According to the summary given to the Tourism Advisory Board, which reviews occupancy tax funds proposals, stories about Delaware County have reached 9 million readers. The county also contracts with Granicus for a total of $37,813.09 to find short-term rentals in Delaware County that are subject to the occupancy tax. This helps the economic development department find rentals that may not be paying the occupancy tax to the county.
The county will contract with Vecc Videography to produce a webinar series for owners of short-term rentals in the county. According to the summary sheet, “Topics would include STR 101: Permits, regulations, safety, insurance, occupancy tax, maintenance, marketing, hosting, etc. Other seminars would additionally focus on “quality of stay’.”
The town of Walton received $1,500 to help hold its 225th anniversary celebration on July 23.
The board created a new position in the economic development office to help the agriculture community Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente said. The position will begin Aug. 28 at a salary of $17,150 until the end of the year.
The board approved a $78,410 donation from the Delaware County Senior Council for the purchase of a new bus for the Office for the Aging. The board also made the existing bus surplus so it can be traded in toward the cost of the new bus.
Wayne Shepard, who retired as the director of the Office for the Aging in 2019, was appointed to that position again Wednesday for the balance of the unexpired two-year term ending Dec. 31.
The county received $600,000 from insurance for the homeless shelter at 161 Main Street in Delhi that was destroyed by fire in December. A capital project was created to build a new home.
