Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Wednesday that David Rikard, of Roxbury, was appointed as chief assistant district attorney on Monday, Feb. 6.
Rikard will be responsible for prosecution in Roxbury, Stamford, Middletown, Davenport, South Kortright, Delhi and Harpersfield town courts, according to a media release.
Rikard, who studied law at Syracuse University Law School in Syracuse, has more than 30 years of experience in court, the release said, and moved back to Delaware County from Prattsville, in Greene County, where he served as town justice for nine years. He was raised in Roxbury and, after serving in the military and attending law school, practiced law in Albany and Greene counties.
Rikard spoke of the job change, saying, "There is a large drug problem in Delaware County. Working to fight the addiction issues seemed like a good career move for me."
“I am thankful to have Rikard join our team, he has a wealth of knowledge as a former criminal defense attorney and judge," Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.