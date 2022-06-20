The Delaware County Democratic Committee has voted to endorse Antonio Delgado for lieutenant governor of New York in the June 28 primary election, according to a media release from the committee.
Delgado resigned from his seat representing the 19th Congressional District on May 25 when he was selected by Gov. Kathy Hochul to serve as her lieutenant governor for the remainder of 2021. He faces two other Democratic candidates in the June 28 contest to choose a candidate to run for the full term in the general election on Nov. 8.
Activist Ana Maria Archila is running with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former New York City Councilmember Diana Reyna is Congressman Tom Suozzi’s running mate.
Kathleen Hayek, chair of the Delaware County Democratic Committee, said in the release, “Throughout his time as our Congressman, Antonio focused on the needs of his constituents up and down his district. He’s brought resources to our farmers, our colleges and our workforce. He’ll bring the same energy and dedication to serve all New Yorkers as Lieutenant Governor. On behalf of the DCDC, I urge my fellow Democrats to get out and vote for Antonio.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.