Delaware County reported a dozen new positive COVID cases on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Nearly 50 new cases have been reported in the past week. "This week Public Health investigated cases associated with schools, workplaces and restaurants," the county said in a media release.
There have been 225 positive cases reported since the pandemic began. There are now 60 active cases in the county, which is higher than during the lockdown this spring, county officials said.
There are seven people hospitalized, and there have been nine deaths in the county since the pandemic begin. One hundred fifty six cases have been discharged and people recovered, the county reported. There are 191 people in mandatory quarantine.
Elsewhere, Hartwick College in Oneonta reported two new cases Saturday, with 19 active cases on campus. There have been 63 cases on the campus since Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.