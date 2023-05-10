The Delaware County Department of Public Works has announced construction for the Arbor Hill Road bridge project in Delhi is scheduled to begin on May 22.
According to a media release, long delays or road closures are not expected. The new bridge will be constructed downstream of the existing bridge on a new alignment. It is a two-year construction project with most of the new alignment roadwork scheduled for later in 2023 or early 2024.
Work should not interfere with EMS, SUNY Delhi, the College Golf Course or regular traffic, the release said.
Questions, comments and concerns can be submitted to the Delaware County DPW at P.O. Box 311, 1 Page Ave, Delhi, NY 13753, 607-832-5800 or dan.sanford@co.delaware.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.