A Delhi man was arraigned this week on felony charges.
According to a media release from Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith, Lyman G. McCann, 49, was arraigned on a three-count indictment in Delaware County Court on March 6.
McCann was accused of failure to register change of address, a class D felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.
According to the release, state corrections law requires persons convicted of a registerable offense to notify the police department of where they are residing. McCann is accused of failing to register a change of address in the village of Delhi within 10 days of leaving the address he had on file with the Delhi Police Department. He is also accused of “attempting to defraud the state or political subdivision” by providing a false date on the sex offender change of address form. The grand jury also accused McCann of criminal possession of a weapon, for being in possession of a billy club at a Delhi location on Oct. 26, 2022.
Judge Gary A. Rosa ordered cash bail be set at $5,000 and secured bond at $10,000, according to the release.
