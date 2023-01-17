A deputy Otsego County clerk has announced her candidacy to succeed her boss.
Jennifer Basile, a Republican, announced her campaign for Otsego County Clerk in a Jan. 12 media release, a day after County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner announced she would not seek another term after 20 years in office.
“I’m running for County Clerk to continue our proven record of excellent service for the people of Otsego County,” Basile, 46, said in the release. “With nearly a decade-and-a-half of experience working every day at the Clerk’s Office, I have the skills and qualifications to ensure that the job is done right.
“Kathy will leave big shoes to fill when she retires. She has been a hardworking and dedicated public servant for the people of Otsego County for many years,” Basile said. “I’m up to the task of carrying on the duties of the office and building on Kathy’s legacy of service to our constituents and customers.”
Before joining the county clerk’s office in 2009, Basile was a restaurant manager, shift supervisor, department supervisor and graphic designer, the release said. Her prior experience includes 12 years of service in managerial roles.
Basile lives in the town of Otsego with her husband, John, and their daughter, Kaylee.
MacGuire Benton, a Cooperstown Democrat, had previously announced his candidacy for the position.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
