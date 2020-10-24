Dia Carabajal candidate questionnaire

Name: Dia Carabajal
Age: 58
Hometown and current residence: Auburn
Party affiliation: Democratic
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
I am a 30-year educator. Currently, a Professor of Mathematics at Cayuga Community College. I have been twice elected to the Auburn School Board and served as an Auburn City Councilor. I was a Delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention for representing New York’s 24th congressional district.
Anything else about you:
I am a professor of Mathematics and Computer Science at Cayuga Community College. I hold a B.S. and M.S. from Syracuse University. I am married to Lee Ballard and we have a son, Matthias, who is a junior at Syracuse University. I have lived in Auburn most of my life.
Why are you running?
I am running to further serve my community. I have served on many local and community boards, as well as, serving as an elected official. I have the skills, I know well the community I serve, and I have the willingness to continue to serve in yet another capacity
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue right now is our recovery from COVID-19. We need to make sure that we are healthy that we reduce the number of people that contract the disease and that those that are infected get the best healthcare. We need to make sure that our economy recovers from the subsequent shutdowns. And we need to get our children back to school.
We need to advocate to our networks of elected officials at the federal level. We need to participate in the legislative process that will bring the aid/funding back to our districts, our municipalities and our school districts. We need to be part of the conversation that shapes the programs that help us to recover.
Also, we need to fix the inequitable funding formula that unevenly distributes foundation aid to our schools. And we need to increase funding to higher education, especially our Community Colleges. As a past school board member, 30 -year educator, parent, and taxpayer that I bring much needed experience and knowledge to the table with regard to school funding. When I get to Albany I will get assignments on the education specific committees and work to address these specific issues.
Global climate disruption uniquely affects the Finger Lakes and Kettle Lakes of the 126th assembly district. Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) are in our lakes, invasive species are in and around our lakes, and toxins have been detected in our drinking water supply. This needs to be addressed in a multifaceted manner. We need to fund cleanup of our lakes, prevention, and fund the emergencies that arise due to these situations. Albany needs representation that understand and can speak to these specific issues.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
The goal of balancing a budget always is to minimize harm and maximize benefit, especially in the crisis situation that we find ourselves in during and after the pandemic. Boost the economy were and whenever we can to revive sales tax revenue. This means that we give priority to funding that will assist business owners.
We need to fix the tax code loopholes and adjust the tax brackets of the ultra-rich. The tax code allows the ultra-rich to not pay their fair share.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
We need to have representation in the majority caucus. Funds flow back to districts that have the loudest voices. The Assembly and the Senate have majorities in the Democratic caucus. After in this election it is projected that there will be a veto-proof majority in both houses. This will give the Legislature more power and will put a check on the Governor that has not existed.
We are at a disadvantage as long as we do not have a seat at the table We need to be in the room where decisions are taking place and priorities are being discussed. I will be in the majority caucus, a position which the 126th assembly district and rural communities have not been in for decades.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
I believe that in an emergency situation an Executive need to have the ability to act. However, as we move forward the Legislature needs to be heard and to be given a stronger say in recovery. They will have a bigger say if a veto-proof majority is achieved.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
Energy needs are being met more and more in NYS via renewable sources of energy, such as, solar array projects and off-shore wind projects.
The Offshore Wind Project included in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of New York State will impact us all by providing the state with an incredible source of renewable energy.
The 126th district has land and waterways. We already have some solar array projects that are happening in this region. Renewable energy projects can easily find a home in this part of the state. We also have dams and hydroelectric facilities that can be upgraded and improved, as well as, possible sites for new hydroelectric infrastructure. Solar projects and hydroelectric power can improve the economies of small cities and rural communities.
Nuclear power is part of the solution overall. However, more efficient, less risky and more cost-effective solutions are being invested in.
Anything you’d like to add?
I appreciate our hometown papers that are continuing to inform our citizens about so many things that matter deeply.
