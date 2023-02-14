A hockey team made up of disabled veterans will visit Cooperstown next weekend.
The New Jersey Warriors hockey team is sponsored by the New Jersey Devils, event organizer Barry Shelley said.
“We have an incredibly diverse mix of servicemen and servicewomen, from all branches of service that range in age from late 20s to their 60s,” Ted Curtin, executive vice president of the New Jersey Warriors, said in an email.
Curtin said he met Shelley a while ago through a mutual friend, Tom Laidlaw, and “Barry had an instant connection and appreciation for the New Jersey Warriors and what we do. We provide our disabled veterans with an opportunity to rehab (mentally and physically) through the sport of hockey. We provide a safe environment for our veterans to come together and restore that sense of camaraderie, team, and purpose that they so often lose when they come out of the service.”
The team will ride the Devils’ bus to Cooperstown and is expected to drive through the village at 6:30 Friday evening, Feb. 17, when a dinner for the team will be held at the American Legion. Shelley, who is an Air Force veteran, said he has ordered 250 American flags, banners and posters available for people who would like to line Main Street to welcome the team. “I will be at the Doubleday parking lot,” he said. The bus will be escorted by the Cooperstown Police Department and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department.
People are invited to attend the reception at the legion, where there will be a silent auction, including gift certificates from local businesses, a voucher for four tickets to a Syracuse Crunch game and other items from American Hockey League teams to benefit the team, a media release said. Shelley said local restaurants and businesses are donating food for the reception and Brewery Ommegang and Council Rock Brewery will supply beer.
The team will play against members of the Rink of Dreams Hall of Fame Alumni team at noon at Badger Park on Saturday, Feb. 18, Shelley said. Members of the team include Shelley, who played while in the Air Force, former AHL and National Hockey League players and George Finn, who played Carl Racki in the movie “Youngblood,” Shelley said. Billy Hunt, who spent 34 years in the old Canadian Hockey League as a linesman and then as their supervisor of officials, will fly in from New Mexico for the weekend and he will be the referee for the game, the release said.
Saturday morning, the team will tour the National Baseball Hall of Fame for free, as the museum is donating tickets, Shelley said. Before the game, the team will be honored by the Otsego County Veterans Affairs Office, the state Veterans Affairs Office and Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, he said.
If the weather is too warm to play a hockey game outside, the teams will hold a “meet and greet” at the park instead, Shelley said.
The Warriors have played in Las Vegas, St. Louis and Wisconsin — winning the Labatt’s Pond Hockey Classic — and are looking forward to playing in Cooperstown, Curtin said. “We’re always happy to get on the ice,” he said. “When you’re on the ice, it’s all about your team, the puck, scoring some goals, and laughter. We’re super excited to meet the wonderful people of Cooperstown who have been so incredibly welcoming to our disabled veterans.”
The team’s head coach and co-founder is Mark Puttenvink who was the strength and conditioning coach for the old Albany Devils and then the New Jersey Devils, and also for the New York Rangers, Shelley said.
After the game, the team will head to Utica where they will be honored by the Utica Comets, which is the AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, at a game Saturday evening, Shelley said. On Sunday, they will eat at Brewery Ommegang before returning to New Jersey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.