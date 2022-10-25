As we finish the second month of the school year, some important themes have developed. Most significantly, we have experienced somewhat of a return to normalcy after two years of pandemic restrictions, remote instruction, and hybrid schedules. Yet, at the same time, we are looking forward to new adventures, including an increase in enrollment for the first time in over a decade, aided by the addition of nearly 30 Franklin juniors and seniors, and hopefully breaking ground for our long-awaited capital improvement project in the spring.
This fall, middle and high school students attended a school dance for the first time since the winter of 2020.
Elementary students are looking forward to parent luncheons again this fall.
Our high school musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” is scheduled for performances Nov. 4-6, and as our fall sports programs come to an end, with both the boys and girls soccer teams claiming league championships, the winter season will start soon.
Students are re-adjusting to pre-pandemic routines and seem to be more comfortable in school this year. While COVID-19 is still here, we are doing our best to have as close to a pre-pandemic experience as possible. As we seek to return a more normal school year, we have surprisingly seen an increase in enrollment. Year-to-year, we have nearly 70 more students than in the recent past. Our two full-day Universal Pre-Kindergarten classes are full with a waiting list, and we have another 35 or so more students across all grade levels than we did at the end of last year. And we are educating 29 Franklin Central School District juniors and seniors as tuition students, increasing our enrollment even more. In the late summer, Franklin found out it was without enough certified teachers to provide a sound basic education to its 11th and 12th graders and turned to Unatego for help. We have shared sports teams in the past, and last year, eight Franklin students attended Unatego to take college or AP classes, so when they reached out, we did what good neighbors tend to do and agreed to help.
So far, things have gone well. Most of the Franklin students seem to feel at home at Unatego, and the Unatego students and staff have welcomed them to the building. The Franklin students have participated in Unatego events, including the recent Pep Rally where student-athletes from both schools were recognized. Franklin students attended Unatego’s homecoming dance last week, and the senior classes from both schools are looking for ways to collaborate on various senior year activities. Although the tuition agreement between Unatego and Franklin is for one year, stakeholders from each school will meet in January to assess how things went and discuss future plans.
Finally, we hope to start construction on our long-awaited Capital project in the spring. We had put plans on hold as we applied for grant funding for alternative energy, but unfortunately, we were not successful. We plan on receiving approval for the project from the state within the next few weeks, allowing us to go out to bid in January with work expected to begin in March or April. The scope of the project includes major classroom renovations at the junior-senior high school, repairs/reconstruction of the athletic fields, and significant work on the HVAC system. We continue to seek out ways to improve our energy efficiency throughout the district and received a grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Green School initiative to fund an energy audit, which is ongoing as of the time of this writing. As we look forward to the new trends at Unatego, we remain firmly committed to a tradition of excellence in education for all our students.
Dave Richards in superintendent at Unatego Central School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.