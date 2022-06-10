The state Department of Transportation announced it will begin work on state Route 7/Main Street in Otego on Monday, June 13.
The DOT held a public hearing last September and outlined what improvements will be made this year.
The $5 million project will resurface the road, improve drainage along the side of the road, install a pedestrian crosswalk across Main Street at the intersection with River Street, enhance bicycle safety, replace sidewalks and build retaining walls at two properties.
The project entails installing new pavement along Route 7 from the Interstate 88 on and off ramps to Fair Street, the plans said. From Fair Street to the Otsdawa Creek, a more extensive reconstruction will take place including installing a new closed drainage system along with stormwater treatment, the plans said.
The sidewalks along Main Street from Fair Street to the Otsdawa Creek bridge will be reconstructed to comply with the American with Disabilities Act, the plans said. In addition, a pedestrian signal will be installed across Main Street at the intersection with River Street, the plans said. Retaining walls will also be added to two properties.
After the construction is finished, on-street parking will be eliminated on the west side of Main Street from Fair Street to River Street, the plans said, to accommodate bicycle traffic.
Starting Monday, June 13, motorists should expect single lane closures into November with flaggers directing alternating one-way traffic through the open lane, a media release said.
"I don’t expect any closure to span the entire 1.5 miles at any time, just shorter lane closures within the project scope," Scott Cook, public information specialist at the state DOT, Region 9, said.
