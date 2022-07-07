ALBANY -- While the state has given the green light to possessing and consuming once-banned marijuana, regulators have yet to issue licenses to applicants seeking approval to open adult-use cannabis shops.
But dozens of businesses have already begun to offer "untested" pot products to consumers despite having no authority to do so, according to state officials.
In a move aimed at putting such operations in check, the fledgling Office of Cannabis Management reported Thursday that it has issued stern warnings directing 52 stores sprinkled across the state to immediately halt sales of such products.
Failure to stop the sales could result in those businesses being permanently excluded from receiving state cannabis licenses, officials said.
The operators of those businesses, should they persist in selling mariijuana, could face significant fines and possible criminal penalties, regulators said in "cease and desist" letters to the businesses.
"Unlicensed sales undermine the legal market that is being built by introducing products that are not lab-tested and potentially threaten public safety," warns the letters sent out by the Cannabis Management Enforcement Division.
The taboo activity includes transactions known as "gifting," in which consumers purchase a non-cannabis item or pay for membership in a club, with a quantity of marijuana provided to them by the seller as part of the transaction, state officials said.
."Licensed sales and a regulated market are the only way New York’s customers will be assured that the cannabis products they are purchasing have been tested and tracked from seed to sale," said Tremaine Wright, chairman of the state Cannabis Control Board.
"Sale of untested products puts lives at risk. I implore these illegal store operators, and any other stores pretending to be legal operations, to stop selling cannabis products immediately.”
State officials released copies of the warning letters, including the identities of the businesses instructed to stop the sales.
They include: Green Vision Wellness Inc.,at 209 Washburn Street, Lockport; Premier Vapors of East Main Street, Malone; and Heirloom Hemp, with storefronts on Commons Drive, Cooperstown, and West Main Street, Bainbridge.
Justen Golinski, who was listed by state officials as the operator of Heirloom Hemp, told CNHI that all products at the stores are in compliance with state law. He said he got into the business in 2019 when state legislation legalized the sale of hemp products. The active ingredient in hemp is CBD, while the active ingredient in marijuana is THC.
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said what he called the slow rollout of licenses for retail marijuana shops in New York needs to be addressed, citing the fact the Legislature approved the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act more than 15 months ago.
"You've created an industry that's ready and chomping at the bit to get going, but the state is not delivering on their end," Stec said. "The state has not provided the framework they said they would."
Patrick Phelan, director of the New York State Police Chiefs Association, said marijuana legalization effectively cedes enforcement of marijuana matters to civil authorities. He predicted New York, even after retail shops sprout up across the state, will end up with a robust black market offering untaxed marijuana to consumers.
"People will be able to get black market marijuana cheaper because they won't be paying taxes or rent," Phelan said. "It's already happening in California and other states that have legalized weed."
In approving the marijuana legislation last year, Democrats in the Legislature required that a large portion of the state revenue from sales be reinvested in communities where Black and Latino people had been arrested in disproportionate numbers during the time marijuana was outlawed.
In March, the Cannabis Control Board voted to ensure that the initial round of licenses it will issue go to individuals who have been prosecuted for marijuana offenses.
“New York is building the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation, one that prioritizes those communities most harmed under cannabis prohibition," said Damian Fagon, chief equity officer for the Office of Cannabis Management.
