The state Independent Redistricting Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 1, to release its draft Assembly districts plan to the public.
The draft redistricting plan for the state Assembly is being submitted for public review and comment in accordance with the order of Justice Laurence Love of the Supreme Court of New York County in his opinion of Sept. 29, and amended on Oct. 12, and in accordance with Article III, Section 4 of the New York Constitution.
Pursuant to the state Constitution, the draft map is now widely available to the public on the commission’s website at www.nyirc.gov/assembly-plan, along with all relevant data, and related information so that the public can review, analyze and comment upon the plan, a media release said. The public can then potentially develop alternative redistricting plans for presentation to the commission at the public hearings.
If the proposed Assembly districts are approved, the snake-like district that goes from Madison County to Orange County — passing through Otsego and Delaware counties along the way — would be abolished. The district was originally drawn after the 2010 U.S. Census, and the state Legislature drew another one earlier this year.
According to the proposed plan, all of Chenango County would be in the 126th District. Parts of Madison, Cortland and Onondaga counties would also be part of that district. All of Schoharie County would be in the 102nd District, along with parts of Montgomery, Albany and Fulton counties.
Delaware and Otsego counties would be split between two different districts if the plan is approved. The 121st District would include parts of Broome, Delaware and Otsego counties. The Delaware County towns included in the 121st District would be: Deposit, Tompkins, Masonville, Sidney, Franklin, Hamden, Delhi, Kortright, Meredith, Davenport and Harpersfield. The Otsego County towns included in the 121st District would be: Unadilla, Laurens, Otego, Oneonta, Maryland, Worcester, Milford, Middlefield, Decatur, Westford, Roseboom, Hartwick, Butternuts, Morris, New Lisbon, Burlington, Pittsfield and Edmeston.
The Otsego County towns of Plainfield, Exeter, Richfield, Otsego, Cherry Valley and Springfield would be part of the 118th District, which would also include parts of Madison, Herkimer, Oneida, Lewis, Hamilton, Warren, Saratoga and Fulton counties.
The Delaware County towns of Hancock, Colchester, Andes, Middletown, Roxbury, Bovina and Stamford would be part of the 100th District, which would also include all of Sullivan County and parts of Ulster County.
The commission will begin its statewide tour of public hearings in early 2023. The closest hearings are scheduled for: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Syracuse University College of Law, Melanie Gray Ceremonial Courtroom, Dineen Hall, 950 Irving Avenue, Syracuse; or 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at University at Albany (SUNY), Page Hall – Downtown Campus, 135 Western Avenue, Albany.
In addition to attending a public hearing, the public may submit testimony, public comment, and/or maps via the commission’s website or via mail at Attention: Submissions, Independent Redistricting Commission, 250 Broadway, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10007.
