Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.