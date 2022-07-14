- The Earlville Opera House Courtyard Series will present BARKERBLAZE at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
- BARKERBLAZE is composed of of improvisational fretboard wrangler Dave Barker with singer and guitar player Steve Blais. They will “be showcasing unique and personal interpretations of songs by some familiar folks (Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Richard Thompson, Neil Young, Townes Van Zandt) along with a small but diverse collection of songs penned by BLAZE and invaluably enhanced by BARKER,” according to a media release.
Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for EOH members. Tickets are available at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com, by calling 315-691-3550, or at the door.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 East Main St. in Earlville and is handicap-accessible. Vaccine proof required at the door, masks are optional for outside shows and required inside.
