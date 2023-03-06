Fires are horrible and can affect an entire community in many ways. Early Sunday morning on Feb. 26, at 9 E. Main St., here in Bainbridge, a woodstove in a garage attached to a multi-family residence on a large lot, resulted in a fire. The stove exploded when the door was opened allowing a rush of air into a smoldering fire in the stove. This is called a “backdraft” fire, caused by the sudden introduction of oxygen into a ventilation-limited space containing unburned fuel and gases. When air combines with unburned fuel, rapid ignition can occur with devastating force. The resulting explosion ignited the garage and the adjacent house. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of the problems.
Bainbridge Fire Department volunteers responded immediately. They were joined by companies from Coventry, Afton, and several other villages. Because of pressure problems with the nearest fire hydrant, supply lines were run to other hydrants in the vicinity, which meant East Main was closed from the traffic light to the River Street intersection. Fortunately, traffic at that time of day was light but nevertheless with all the equipment, hoses and firefighters, traffic had to be diverted, causing confusion for some people both trying to get through Bainbridge or for those leaving Bainbridge to cross the bridge.
While the firefighters dealt with the fire, and fire police directed traffic, NYSEG was contacted to cutoff electricity to the building to avoid firefighter electrocution and possible secondary fires. All occupants were evacuated safely and the fire brought under control. Bainbridge's Superintendent of Public Works was contacted to shut off the water feed to the building to avoid possible problems. Fortunately, there were no fire-related severe injuries although I don’t know if anyone involved required medical attention.
The fire was declared under control by mid-morning but that was just the beginning of the next set of problems. Because of smoldering material throughout the house, even after the initial blaze was extinguished, the building re-ignited not just once but five more times, resulting in our fire companies returning to the building to re-extinguish the fire. For these subsequent calls, the companies returned with tankers to supplement the hydrant lines. It was late Sunday evening before firefighters went back to their bases to clean up and put equipment away, only to be called out again on Monday morning! I can’t thank the men and women of all our local companies enough for the dedication they showed to protect the people of this community, and the village DPW team and NYSEG people that assisted.
Fortunately, we had plenty of water to fight the fire and supply the needs of residents throughout this major operation. No one lost water service and there was no need for a boil water alert.
Unfortunately, when our Chenango County Code Inspector viewed the damage to the building on Monday morning, he declared it an “imminent danger” which required immediate razing of the structure. The owner was contacted who in turn contacted Payne’s cranes, who agreed to tear it down with an excavator. The razing started immediately, and fortunately Bainbridge Fire Department volunteers were still on site because once the excavator opened up the top of the building, there was more smoldering debris which ignited again. The demolition finished around noon, leaving a pile of rubble right on East Main Steet in the middle of a residential block.
As of Sunday morning the families who had been living there were homeless. I hope they were able to find places to live with family or friends. How could they have known that they would have to start over, not just with getting a roof over their heads but with starting their lives over? Everything they had was lost in the fire. Fire is a terrible thing which is why we put so much emphasis on smoke detectors, building codes and fire prevention.
We now have a pile of rubble on the Main Street of our community. Route 206 is heavily traveled by both local people as well as non-local traffic, both trucks and passenger vehicles, headed for points to the North and South, so this pile of rubble in the middle of our downtown will be seen by many people. The rubble pile is not just an eyesore but a health hazard and a danger to anyone who tries to explore the remains. We are a rural community with wildlife that could make the rubble pile a home and create other problems. The village will do everything in its power to deal with the mess but ultimately the responsibility falls on the owners.
Problems caused by fires can affect many people; not just those who fight them and who lose their homes, but everyone who lives in the community. Please be careful and proactive to protect your home, family and community against fires.
Philip Wade is mayor of the village of Bainbridge.
