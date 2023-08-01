About 50 people of all ages took an early morning swim in Otsego Lake Friday, July 28 — an annual event at Fairy Springs Park.
Organized by Cooperstown Friends of the Parks, the event featured a dog-paddle race in which participants swam from a row of buoys back to the dock, keeping their hands underwater and barking the whole way.
Local coffee shop Stagecoach Coffee provided hot beverages for the swimmers, many of whom brought homemade baked goods to share.
Susie Knight, Friends of the Parks board member, oversaw the dog paddle contest.
“It’s foolish, but it puts us all on the same page, and then we eat,” she said.
Jaye Shelby, Friends of the Parks vice president, said that when she joined the group, she was hesitant to take the 7 a.m. plunge.
“But I had so much fun that it just continued from there,” she said.
The early swim tradition began 10 years ago as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Fairy Springs Park, a 31.7-acre park bisected by county Route 31.
The waterfront access is on the 5.7-acre western part of the park, along the eastern shore of Otsego Lake. The remaining 26 undeveloped acres lie east of Route 31, according to the Cooperstown village website.
Nancy Herman, Friends of the Parks member emeritus, said the swim is usually held in early August. Despite the change, it still drew dozens willing to get up and get down to the park.
“I don’t get up this early very often, but it’s very special,” she said, adding that she’s even come out for the swim in the rain.
“It’s kind of a silly, fun event,” she said.
Friends of the Parks, a nonprofit organization, has sponsored other event, such as the wintertime Ice and Fire Skate Party at the Badger Park Skating Rink.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.