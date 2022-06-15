Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.