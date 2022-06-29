NORWICH — Local historian John Antonowicz recently partnered with Chenango Arts Council to create an exhibit showcasing works by area artists as well as depictions of local landmarks.
According to a media release, “HeART of Norwich...As Collected by John Antonowicz” will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
The exhibit will remain through July 29.
Call 607-336-2787 or email info@chenangoarts.org for more information.
NBT Bank Summer Concert Series
NBT Bank’s free Summer Concert Series in East Park in Norwich will be held at 7 p.m. weekly on Thursdays from July 7 to Aug. 25.
According to a media release, the first concert on July 7, will be with Fruition, a band based in Portland, Oregon, that fuses acoustic music, bluegrass and rock and roll.
Next up on July 14, will be the Travelin McCourys, a bluegrass powerhouse both historic and progressive.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will return on July 21, and following them on July 28, will be Austin’s favorite son Shinyribs, the Garcia Project and their guest Maria Muldaur on Aug. 4, and ragtime jazz band Blair Crimmins and the Hookers on Aug. 11.
On Aug. 18, the unofficial kickoff to the Chenango Blues Fest promises to be a barn burner with the Mike Zito Big Band set to jump start the weekend.
The NBT Bank Summer Concert Series will conclude on Aug. 25 with Trigger Hippy, a southern rock supergroup featuring Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman, Band of Heathens front man Ed Jurdi and vocal powerhouse Amber Woodhouse.
Food vendors will be on-site and there will also be an adjacent beer garden.
Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org for more information.
