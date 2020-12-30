Exiting CEO of Chamber gets fond farewells

Oneonta and Otsego County said goodbye to departing Otsego County Chamber of Commerce leader Barbara Ann Heegan during a surprise Zoom party Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Heegan thought she was attending a final marketing meeting, but the presentation awaiting her Wednesday morning was a slide show of pictures from her eight years in Otsego County and descriptions lauding her leadership, guidance, kindness, constant encouragement and “never ending smile.”
Heegan seemed near tears as the presentation played, and afterward, when city, state and county officials lauded her accomplishments.
“I loved it,” she said. “Than you so much. It was beautiful.
“I will miss you all so much,” she continued.
Heegan, the chamber’s CEO and president is leaving for a similar position in Greenwood, South Carolina. Her last day on the job in Oneonta will be Monday, Dec. 28.
About 20 people participated in the call. Organizer Mark Drnek, an Oneonta Common Council member, joked to Heegan that she did not have to also attend a marketing meeting.
A bipartisan duo of politicians complimented Heegan.
Retiring State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, thanked Heegan for her leadership and called the event bittersweet.
“Greenwood, South Carolina is really going to benefit from this,” he said. “Our loss is their big gain.”
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, a Democrat, said Heegan was a strong, determined leader in the years before the coronavirus pandemic, but has been a “superstar” for Oneonta during the crisis. He praised her work as co-chair of the survive then thrive task force’s marketing committee.
“The last eight or nine months as part of our Survive then Thrive, your leadership and positive attitude motivated others,” he said.
“The people of Oneonta have benefited greatly from your leadership and your energy,” he said.
Several business leaders praised Heegan for being a mentor, a connector and a strong leader. A half-dozen other people offered written praise during the meeting.
“Barbara Ann, I just want to thank you for all you have done for me through the years,” wrote Marcy Birch, owner of the Backyard Swing Mini Golf and Family Fun Center in the town of Hartwick.
“Your kind words, your great advice, and your wonderful networking skills helped me immensely. I will miss you. I wish you the very best!”
Board Chair Al Rubin will take over as interim director and Vice Chair Joan Fox will replace Rubin atop the board of directors.
Fox praised Heegan for doubling the chamber’s membership and taking it from “our humble beginnings” and turning it into an organization dedicated to helping the local business community.
Rubin, the owner of A&D Transport, said he will be able to give the organization steady temporary leadership because of the way Heegan helped mentor him.
“Working closely with Barbara Ann in the last five years has been a great opportunity,” he said.
“I’ll be filling some big shoes in the short term, until we can find a candidate who will really have to fill those shoes,” he said.
