In April, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its 2020 STD Surveillance Report, concerns were raised by the organization noting increased rates of sexually transmitted diseases and infections in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic — specifically gonorrhea and syphilis. According to the CDC, chlamydia rates decreased during that period, likely due to decreased screening.
Unfortunately, according to the CDC, preliminary surveillance data for 2021 paints a similar picture.
CDC concerns were echoed last month by the World Health Organization as it called on countries to increase funding for STI services and focus on prevention, testing and treatment services.
There is no doubt that pandemic-related restrictions have played a role in limiting access to STI and STD-related screening and education. However, we can hardly blame the pandemic for these rising rates.
Before the 2020 report, the CDC had released reports showing record-breaking STD and STI cases for six consecutive years.
The CDC cites reductions in screening, treatment, prevention and partner services as factors that have contributed to the record-breaking rise in STDs and STIs we have seen year after year.
This recent data should have us all hearing alarm bells.
If a lack of education is the problem, then expanded and readily available education is the solution.
Luckily, it looks like our area is going to get it.
Last week, the AIDS Institute of the State Department of Health awarded Family Planning of South Central New York a $1.2 million, five-year grant to provide enhanced sexually transmitted infection education and treatment to the Southern Tier Region.
At a time when STDs and STIs are being described as “out of control” by the executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, grants such as these are essential to maintaining a healthy community.
We applaud Family Planning of South Central New York and the work it does for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Otsego counties.
The education the agency provides spans a range of sexual health topics which include: sexual risk avoidance/abstinence, HIV/AIDS education, male responsibility, contraception, risk reduction education and much more.
Without organizations such as Family Planning, education surrounding such important topics would be left to arrogant and blatantly homophobic television personalities like Tucker Carlson, who, despite receiving a college education, thought it appropriate to rename monkeypox to a vulgar name we won’t repeat on national television. We use Tucker Carlson as an example, but he is not the only “journalist” spreading misleading information. This is where a lack of education or willingness to educate oneself becomes a significant and potentially life-altering problem.
To clear things up, while monkeypox can be transmitted by sexual activity, it can also infect people by entering the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose or mouth. Because the majority of cases are among men who have sex with other men, those who do not fall into that category are wrongly ignoring monkeypox warnings. They operate under the assumption monkeypox cannot or will not impact them. This assumption is a fallacious one, contributed to by a campaign of misinformation.
Right now, this country has a real need for expanded and in-depth sexual health education. We are proud to see our region doubling down on efforts to educate its residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.