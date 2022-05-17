Gardeners will have an opportunity to pick up some heritage plants at The Farmers Museum.
According to a media release, the Heritage Plant Sale at the museum just north of Cooperstown has provided "hardy, distinctive plants" for more than 20 years. The sale will return from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29. Gardeners can purchase seedlings of heirloom varieties grown with organic soil and fertilizer. More than 500 plants will be available. The annual event will take place outside the museum’s main entrance (no admission fee) and proceeds benefit the museum gardens, the release said.
Gardeners can purchase plants and cuttings from the museum’s Botanical Specimen Garden. Many of the plants on sale are propagated from well-established rootstock by Patrick MacGregor, manager of interpretation and manager the historic gardens at The Farmers’ Museum, the release said. Buyers will find a wide selection of perennials as well as pumpkin, squash, cucumber, melon and multiple varieties of tomatoes.
The museum’s stores have many related items for experienced and beginning gardeners, including garden tools, books and seeds for heirloom varieties of vegetables, flowers and herbs.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 Route 80, just north of the village of Cooperstown. Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
