COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum hosted its 15th annual Art by the Lake juried art invitational on Saturday, Aug. 13.
According to a media release, eight awards, two of them won by local artists, were presented, including the Fenimore Award which represents “best of show” — won by artist David Oster of nearby Utica.
Other award winners were:
- Photography Award — Kathryn DeZur, Niskayuna;
- The Painting Award — Kevin McKrell, Saratoga Springs;
- 2D/Mixed Media Award — Sonoka Gozelski, West Edmeston;
- Sculpture/3D Award — John Jackson, Jefferson;
- Painter’s Award (best use of color) — Olivia Weaver, Richfield Springs.
- Judges’s Award (best painting technique) — Alex Roediger, Brooklyn;
- Viewer’s Choice Award — Megan Joubert, Fultonham.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80, less than a mile from the center of Cooperstown.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
