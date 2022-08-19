COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum hosted its 15th annual Art by the Lake juried art invitational on Saturday, Aug. 13.

According to a media release, eight awards, two of them won by local artists, were presented, including the Fenimore Award which represents “best of show” — won by artist David Oster of nearby Utica.

Other award winners were:

  • Photography Award — Kathryn DeZur, Niskayuna;
  • The Painting Award — Kevin McKrell, Saratoga Springs;
  • 2D/Mixed Media Award — Sonoka Gozelski, West Edmeston;
  • Sculpture/3D Award — John Jackson, Jefferson;
  • Painter’s Award (best use of color) — Olivia Weaver, Richfield Springs.
  • Judges’s Award (best painting technique) — Alex Roediger, Brooklyn;
  • Viewer’s Choice Award — Megan Joubert, Fultonham.

Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80, less than a mile from the center of Cooperstown.

Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.

Tags

Trending Video