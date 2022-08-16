220817_coop_fenimore_photo.jpeg

Artist David Oster of Utica accepts the Fenimore Award, from Fenimore Art Museum President and CEO Paul S. D’Ambrosio on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the museum.

 Contributed

The Fenimore Art Museum hosted its 15th annual Art by the Lake juried art invitational on Saturday, Aug. 13.

According to a media release, eight awards were presented, including the Fenimore Award which represents “best of show” — won by artist David Oster of Utica.

Other award winners were:

  • Photography Award — Kathryn DeZur, Niskayuna;
  • The Painting Award — Kevin McKrell, Saratoga Springs;
  • 2D/Mixed Media Award — Sonoka Gozelski, West Edmeston;
  • Sculpture/3D Award — John Jackson, Jefferson;
  • Painter’s Award (best use of color) — Olivia Weaver, Richfield Springs.
  • Judges’s Award (best painting technique) — Alex Roediger, Brooklyn;
  • Viewer’s Choice Award — Megan Joubert, Fultonham.

Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80, less than a mile from the center of Cooperstown. For more information visit FenimoreArt.org.

