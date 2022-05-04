Fenimore Art Museum, just outside Cooperstown, will present a new exhibit, “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies,” from May 7 to Sept. 5.
According to a media release from the museum, the exhibit “explores three generations of the venerable Wyeth family, primarily N.C., Andrew, and Jamie, and provides a snapshot of them as young artists mastering the figure.” Selections from the family’s collection of works “examine the process of how each individually honed their expertise of rendering the human form through rigorous academic exercises,” the release said.
With text by guest curator Victoria Browning Wyeth, the exhibit will feature many works never before displayed, including Jamie’s anatomical sketches and figure studies, Andrew’s early studio sketches and later painting studies, and N.C.’s academic and studio sketches. Work by Carolyn Wyeth, who was trained by her father, N.C., and instructed her nephew, Jamie Wyeth, round out the exhibit.
Victoria Browning Wyeth provides a family perspective on the work, informed by interviews with her uncle Jamie Wyeth and father Nicholas Wyeth, the release said. Questions such as “What is it like to grow up in a family of artists?” and “How do you create your own approach to the figure and to art?” will be explored.
A catalog will accompany the exhibit, along with a variety of public programs featuring Victoria Browning Wyeth, some designed for children. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information on all programs.
Another Fenimore exhibit, set to open later in May, is “Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water,” available May 28 to Sept. 5.
It will feature paintings, etchings and three-dimensional objects that explore the two Venetian worlds depicted by American artists during the late 19th, early 20th and 21st centuries.
The “picturesque” demonstrates the attraction to Venice felt by American tourists, while the “realistic” depicts the grittier realism of an everyday Venetian’s life, the release said.
The exhibit includes work by a diverse group of artists, including Jane Peterson and Fred Wilson, and draws Venetian connections to The Thaw Collection of American Indian Art through the glass industry. A catalog will accompany the exhibition.
The museum will present nine new exhibits this year alongside its collections of fine art, folk art and Native American art, which includes The Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.
Fenimore Art Museum is open April 1 to Dec. 31. Summer hours, starting May 7, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission prices are $15 for adults ages 20 to 64 and $12.50 for seniors, 65 and older. Museum admission is free for visitors 19 and younger.
For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.
