Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown presents a community exhibit, “Barns of New York: Drawings by David Oster,” on view through Nov. 6.
According to a media release, David “RC” Oster is a self-taught artist living in Utica, specializing in ink drawings of nature scenes and architectural landmarks.
He is known for his illustrations of farms and barns from the region, many of which have disappeared since his drawings were made.
A preservationist, he has illustrated hundreds of old homes, mills and barns from the Tug Hill to the Southern Tier, as well as numerous scenes from the western Adirondacks, the release said. All of his drawings are created free-hand in ink, sometimes on site.
The goal of the Community Exhibitions program is to celebrate the people in Central New York through art, the release said. The exhibits change frequently, offering numerous and ongoing opportunities for local artists and organizations to be featured.
Museum admission is $15 for adults (20-64); $12.50 for seniors (65 and older); and free for those ages 19 and younger, museum members, and active military and retired career military personnel.
Free museum admission is also available for those receiving SNAP benefits (up to four people) with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. For more information on free admission offerings, visit FenimoreArtMuseum.org/free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.