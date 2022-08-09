Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will host an afternoon of Native American song and dance at its Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) interpretive area, Otsego: A Meeting Place.
The event will feature two performances featuring singer-songwriter Theresa Bear Fox (Mohawk) and the Allegany River Dancers (Seneca).
Performances will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Fenimore’s lakeside Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome, according to a media release from the museum.
Those who arrive early may tour the Mohawk Bark House and Seneca Log House at 2 p.m. The performances and tour are included with museum admission and are suitable for all ages, the release said.
Museum admission is $15 for adults 20 to 64 and $12.50 for seniors 65 and older. Admission is free for those ages 19 and younger, museum members, and active military and retired career military personnel. Free museum admission is also available for those receiving SNAP benefits (up to four people) with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Discounted two-way tickets are available to visit The Farmers’ Museum across the street. For more information on free admission offerings, visit FenimoreArtMuseum.org/free.
