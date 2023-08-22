COOPERSTOWN — Fiber Arts Weekend is set to return to The Farmers’ Museum. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27.
According to a media release, visitors will find a variety of demonstrations, exhibits, sales and hands-on activities including spinning, weaving, knitting and quilting throughout the museum.
Participating groups will include members of the Fenimore Quilt Club, Susquehanna Valley Quilters, Golden Fleece Spinners Society, Butternut Valley Spinners and Cherry Valley Spinners and Fiber Artists. Exhibitors will bring a variety of items to show and sell.
Museum interpreters will demonstrate textile techniques as well as provide hands-on activities for visitors.
Todd’s General Store will offer a variety of woven items made at the museum.
In the Main Barn, the exhibit “Growing Tomorrow’s Farmers,” which celebrates the role children played on family farms from the 19th century to the present, may be viewed. The exhibit features photographs of several families who live in the region.
The event is included with regular museum admission which is $15 for adults, ages 13 to 64; $12.50 for seniors, ages 65 and older; $6 for juniors, ages 7 to 12; and children 6 and younger and museum members will be admitted for free.
Tickets may be purchased at the museum on each day of the event.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.