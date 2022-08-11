As the populations of Oneonta, Delhi and Cobleskill are set to swell with the return of thousands of college students, we wonder what will happen to a job market that already has plenty of jobs and not enough people to fill them.
We’re hoping there will be students looking to make some money by taking jobs that have gone vacant all summer, but we know there will be more students shopping in stores and visiting restaurants and bars, looking for service.
Wise Guy Sammys, an Oneonta restaurant, is one of many businesses affected, according to Mike Joubert, owner of the business.
“We have been short-staffed all summer and there has been a help wanted sign out for the entire season. We lost a couple people due to them getting overworked and I’m not trying to overwork my workers,” Joubert said.
There’s a lot of that going around.
Joubert told our reporter that, since he opened in 2015, he has had “multiple people” applying for jobs every week until recently.
Now, due to the lack of employees, Wise Guys had to shut down for a couple days.
He, too, is hoping college students will provide an employee pool as well as customers.
“Nobody is out looking for jobs right now, I’m hoping once the college students come back we can get some more people working here,” he said.
It’s not a local trend. Oneonta and surrounding areas have been part of the “great resignation,” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sean Lewis, president of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
It’s the longevity of that trend that puzzles us.
Certainly, when COVID hit, many businesses went into hibernation, forced either by government regulations or loss of customers to scale back or shut down. Complaints that COVID benefits paid to individuals gave them incentive not to work might have had some validity at the time, but no more.
So where are all these workers? They still need places to live and food to eat. They need to pay for that somehow.
We think Lewis hit on one of the keys when he said that among the many not returning to their jobs are “women in lower-waged working positions ... This includes health care staff, hospitality and restaurant work.”
That touches on something that was a problem before COVID — the cost and lack of accessibility to child care makes it more practical for a parent to stay home with the kids rather than work to earn a paycheck that is mostly spent on that expense.
We are glad to see at least one local child care business working to increase availability of the service.
Heather Boxill, owner of Yak’s Youth Center, is working toward making child care more accessible for working parents.
“We plan on operating from 6 a.m. to midnight. We want to make sure that children can go somewhere so parents don’t have to worry or rush out of work since childcare pick up is usually before a shift ends,” Boxill said.
Yak’s Youth Center is one of the few child care providers in Otsego County with a second evening shift, Boxill said.
We applaud efforts of the chamber and partners such as Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College to encourage workforce development and training in trades. We’re glad to see the recent surge in recognition that good jobs — needed jobs — can be had outside the college career track.
“We are looking at a huge need for trade workers as well, a lot of institutions push people towards degrees and we need to refocus on the individual worker,” Lewis said.
We don’t have all the answers. Some of the problem seems rooted in society. But we believe increased training opportunities and better child care options will play a big part in reversing the trend.
