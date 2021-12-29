First Day Hikes will be held Saturday, Jan. 1, at two area state parks and a state forest.
The annual statewide event is sponsored by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Preservation and Department of Environmental Conservation.
At Glimmerglass State Park in Springfield, a one-mile hike will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The first 100 participants will receive a First Day Hike keepsake. Hikers are to meet at Sleeping Lion Trail Head near Hyde Hall. Call 607-547-8662 for more information.
At Gilbert Lake State Park in Laurens, a hike and food drive will be held from 9 a.m. until noon. Call 607-432-2114 to learn more.
A guided hike will begin at 9 a.m. at Texas School State Forest in New Lisbon. Participants will meet in the parking area on Jones Road across from the Trailhead sign. Call Forest Ranger Erin Petit at 315-778-4107 for more information.
A full list of hikes is available online at https://parks.ny.gov/events/first-day-hikes.aspx
