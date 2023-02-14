The Hill City Celebrations/First Night Oneonta Board of Directors elected two new members at its February meeting.
Accorfding to a media release, Jay Goldman and Sean Lewis have assumed the seats of Carol Mandigo and David Hayes, who stepped down due to term limits.
Lewis is the president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. He lives Oneonta.
Goldman advises business owners on the sale of their firms through his firm, Vested Business Brokers. He lives in East Meredith.
First Night, now known as Hill City Celebrations, has mounted alcohol-free community building celebrations of the arts since 1997, the release said. The organization sponsors Oneonta’s First Night on New Year’s Eve, the Hometown Fourth of July, and other events during the year. For more information, visit FirstNightOneonta.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.