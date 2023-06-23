As originalist jurisprudence has continued to exercise a growing influence on the Supreme Court, some critics have claimed that originalism is only a pretext for the court’s originalist justices to impose conservative political preferences through the judiciary. But further reflection shows that originalism is a sophisticated legal philosophy that serves no political agenda nor guarantees results that are preferable to partisan interests.
Originalism is the philosophy that legal texts, particularly the United States Constitution, should be interpreted according to how the ordinary person would have understood the meaning of their words at the time they were adopted. Originalism goes hand-in-hand with textualism — the jurisprudential principle that the written words of a legal text should primarily govern its interpretation rather than any unwritten intentions of legislators or other non-textual considerations, like policy consequences.
The first proof that originalism is an apolitical judicial philosophy is that it yields politically-neutral results on the most controversial issues. For originalism, because the Constitution does not address these subjects, it permits, but neither mandates nor prohibits, the legality of issues such as abortion and capital punishment, and leaves these questions to be decided by legislatures, who are the citizens’ political representatives.
That is what the court did in its Dobbs decision by returning abortion policy to state legislatures. Contrary to critics’ claims, the court was not imposing pro-life policy positions through the judiciary. Some conservative legal theorists have argued that the unborn are legal persons under the Due Process Clause and Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, and thus entitled to legal protections which would prohibit abortion, but the court’s originalists instead concluded that since the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment were not seeking to address abortion when the amendment was adopted, states should decide their own respective laws. The originalist position is therefore one of neutrality.
Originalism also frequently produces judicial results that are not favorable to political conservatism. In Texas v. Johnson, Justice Antonin Scalia, one of the foremost originalists, joined the court’s opinion that burning the American flag was protected speech under the First Amendment because he believed the text’s original meaning protected symbolic protest speech.
Similarly, in Kyllo v. United States, Scalia and fellow originalist Justice Clarence Thomas were joined by the court’s liberal justices in holding that the Fourth Amendment prohibits police from using thermal imaging to search a home without a warrant, which expanded the rights of criminal defendants and limited the latitude of law enforcement — a result not welcomed by conservatives. Scalia’s opinion in Employment Division v. Smith also limited the First Amendment’s protection of religious liberty by holding that the original meaning of the Free Exercise Clause did not exempt citizens from neutral laws that conflicted with their religious practices as long as the law did not intentionally target religious practices.
Furthermore, originalism does not guarantee conservative policy results because originalism does not guarantee that originalists will always agree with each other on how to apply these jurisprudential principles to specific cases.
For example, in Fulton v. Philadelphia, Justices Samuel Alito, Thomas and Neil Gorsuch wrote that Scalia’s majority opinion in Employment Division v. Smith should be overruled because “it cannot be squared with the ordinary meaning of the text of the Free Exercise Clause or with the prevalent understanding of the scope of the free-exercise right at the time of the First Amendment’s adoption.”
Although Alito and Gorsuch were in agreement on overruling Smith, they split in Bostock v. Clayton County, in which Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion holding that the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition of employment discrimination “because of sex” also prohibits discrimination on basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, because, under the statute’s “text,” different treatment for these reasons punishes “traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex.” In contrast, Alito wrote a dissent criticizing Gorsuch’s reasoning because the “original meaning” of “sex” in 1964 was understood to only apply to biological sex and not sexual orientation or gender identity.
Regardless of which positions are the correct originalist interpretations in these cases, the point is that originalism and textualism cannot be properly criticized as a pretext for obtaining politically conservative judicial results when this legal philosophy does not even ensure that all originalists will agree with what those results will be, nor that they point in a politically conservative direction.
Perhaps originalism is a “conservative” theory in that it bespeaks a view of limited government with its emphasis that the powers of government should be separated and the powers of the judiciary should be constrained to interpreting what the law is, and not what unelected judges believe it ought to be in light of current circumstances — something which is the duty of elected legislators. Maybe that is a conservative view of the purpose of law, government and the judiciary, but it is also the one established by the Constitution.
