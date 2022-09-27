Bassett Healthcare Network has been named to the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022 according to a media release from Bassett. The award is presented by Forbes, an American business publication, and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Employers on the list were chosen based on survey results from about 70,000 Americans working for companies in the U.S. that have more than 500 employees. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employers were ranked among the top employers, including Bassett, the release said.
“Bassett is delighted to be recognized on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett president and CEO. “We are committed to becoming a national leader in rural health as well as a best place to work and practice. This award reaffirms the important efforts we take every day to prioritize our caregivers and practitioners — they are the heartbeat of our organization and the reason we provide outstanding care to our patients and communities.”
Bassett “has prioritized vast efforts over the past couple of years to improve employee and organizational culture in the wake of COVID-19 and institutional restructuring,” the release said. “The health system has invested nearly $50 million in pay increases for its workforce after undertaking a full compensation analysis for its caregivers and practitioners.” The release cited a recent grant from the Scriven Foundation, allocating $82 million to resources for Bassett’s recruitment and retention of clinicians and nurses, which includes expanding benefits, housing, clinical and virtual tools, childcare and educational opportunities.
Bassett has also responded to increased workplace violence, the release said, investing in a new security response system at all locations — one of the first health systems in the country to do so — providing nearly all employees with a wearable alert button attached to their ID badges to summon security in emergency situations.
Bassett has also been working to build innovative strategic partnerships with companies like Optum, which is offering new professional paths for employees while providing Bassett with infrastructure and resources for support services like information technology, analytics, billing and call center operations, the release said.
The Forbes Best-in-State Employer evaluation was based on “direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family,” the release said. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state what stood out either positively or negatively.
“This distinction is exciting,” said Christine Pirri, chief people and diversity officer at Bassett. “Knowing our employees are consistently recommending Bassett as a best place to work is meaningful.
The incredible and pioneering work happening across our network every day is being recognized — and this is amazing news not only for the talented caregivers and practitioners who serve our organization, but also for the patients who rely on us for care across Central New York.”
