SUNY Oneonta reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the campus community this weekend.
The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the semester is 680. One student is isolating on campus, officials said in a media release. Six students are in quarantine on campus awaiting test results.
No new cases were reported at Hartwick College. The current number of active cases has lowered to five; the total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 16, according to a media release from the college.
No new cases were reported at SUNY Cobleskill this week. There have three cases reported since the start of the semester.
SUNY Delhi has had a total of eight COVID-19 cases reported, with no new caes this weekend.
