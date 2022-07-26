This editorial appeared in The Plattsburgh Press-Republican. We agree with its sentiments.
While trying to stay out of the political quagmire in which too many news organizations have nestled, we can’t help but make this observation: If Fox News wants to be taken seriously as a news gatherer and not just an opinion solidifier, how could it justify not carrying the two prime-time Jan. 6 congressional committee hearings, as every other major network did?
Republican-biased Fox is the most-watched 24-hour news channel of them all – attracting far more viewers than so-called Democratic promoters CNN and MSNBC.
These networks don’t just cover news events, as we all know by now. Much of their air time is taken up with commentary and panel programming that assuages the interests in their politically committed audiences.
During prime time, 8-11 p.m., Fox carries popular opinion-discussion shows led by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, all pro-Republican icons.
If Fox News insists on carrying programming because it appeals to its audience, who can argue? A news network is in business to please its viewers and appeal to its stockholders. But don’t bill yourself as a prime news source and then close the lens on the biggest story of the day because it conflicts with your own opinion.
Viewers should be well aware that it is not a news outlet, as traditionally regarded. It is not an independent, impartial source for news. The same argument might be made against CNN and MSNBC, though perhaps with lesser evidence.
However, for any of them, here’s heartfelt advice: Carry the news and let the viewers decide.
That hearing last Thursday night was a huge news event with extremely convincing testimony and data. To spurn it and then to simply characterize it as having no reliability is a sign that Fox is anything but a dependable news source.
The Jan. 6 Committee has aired nine hearings on its findings during investigations of the U.S. Capitol riot in 2020, two of those during prime time. Fox didn’t carry either of the primetime hearings as they were held.
Fox aired the daytime hearings, which even featured their own Republican stalwarts conceding that the committee had come up with profound and compelling reasons to blame former Pres. Donald Trump for the Capitol disaster.
But for the first and last hearings, the network executives declined, sticking instead to their Carlson-Hannity-Ingraham lineup. In their minds, it was an easy decision to justify – those programs are immensely popular, and the hearings excoriating Trump are in 180-degree opposition to the audience’s inclinations.
During last Thursday’s hearing, the emphasis was on Trump’s refusal to step in and stop the assault on the Capitol and the targeting of Vice President Mike Pence, despite urgings from his advisors, family members and others to take action. Pence followed the Constitution and would not undercut Trump’s strategy for overturning the election.
One of the pieces of evidence by the committee was an appeal on that day by Hannity to Trump to intercede and send the president’s violent compatriots home before more damage was done and more lives lost, including Pence’s.
Trump refused.
Virtually all of the testimony for these hearings comes from Republicans, pro-Trump zealots and the ex-president’s aides or family. Yet Fox continues to characterize the hearings as a sham, echoing Trump’s own diatribes.
This is why newspapers and conventional TV news stations are the best source remaining for believable information.
Disinformation has become a well-known tool of dangerous agitators. No information at all is a close second.
