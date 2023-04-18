We applaud the Bassett Healthcare Network and the Oneonta Family YMCA for committing to a deal that will keep the FoxCare Fitness Center open.
Bassett and A.O. Fox Hospital announced Monday that they had reached an agreement with the YMCA. According to a media release, Oneonta Family YMCA will lease the space from Bassett beginning June 6.
We doubt Bassett officials had any idea of the hornet’s nest they were stirring up when they announced in March that Bassett would close the gym, which is part of the FoxCare campus on Route 7, east of the city. At the time, Bassett officials said the closing was the result of “an extended period of declining membership and operational challenges, many of which are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” They announced plans to repurpose the space as a rehab facility which, unlike the current facility, would not be open to the general public.
That did not go over well with that general public, which included senior citizens, people using the gym as an extension of their rehabilitation from cardiac issues and other ailments, and even a group of Olympic-style weightlifters. The influx of letters to our editor was remarkable.
Bassett officials acknowledged the public outcry.
“The outpouring of support from members and the community has been truly inspiring,” Gabrielle Argo, director of public relations at Bassett said Monday. “FoxCare Fitness is a tight-knit community dedicated to their health. Bassett leadership is thrilled we are able to partner with the Oneonta Family YMCA to keep this special facility open to the community.”
We’re not sure who made the initial overture that resulted in the partnership, but it sounds like the YMCA had a keen interest.
“When we heard the news of the possible closing, it only seemed natural to try and see how we could assist as a large portion of our business is fitness, senior wellness and aquatic activities,” Frank Russo, executive director of the Oneonta Family YMCA, said in an email.
Russo said since the YMCA opened in Oneonta 1883, it has been ready “to help be a community problem solver.”
FoxCare Fitness has 796 members, Argo said. Russo said the Y has 1,500 members, down from 2,000 pre-COVID-19. That’s a lot of people who are likely to be happy about the partnership.
“I’m thrilled to death,” Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said of the announcement. We’re sure many share that sentiment.
The two organizations said Monday they are working to finalize details on operations, membership, staffing, specific space features and other provisions for the YMCA’s oversight while maintaining key services to the community.
We talked to a lot of letter writers during the past month. Their attitudes toward what seemed an impending closure of their treasured facility ranged from anger to resignation. More than a few said they doubted their letters would make a difference, but they felt they had to do something.
They did something. Enough of them made their voices heard to change what once seemed an inevitable outcome. Good for them.
Now, the community needs to hold up its end of the bargain and support the YMCA by joining or renewing memberships in the gym. If that spirit extends to memberships in the YMCA’s other programs, all the better.
This has the opportunity to be a real success story. It can be good for Bassett, for the YMCA and the greater Oneonta community. We commend those who have done the work so far and look forward to seeing where it leads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.