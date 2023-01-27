BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 1B Curtis Terry on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Matt Wheeler bullpen coach and Nick Kuchwara athletic trainer for Worcester (IL). Named Sean Isaac pitching coach, Pablo Cabrera coach and Bobby Stachura athletic trainer for Portland (EL). Named Chris Hess hitting coach, Taylor Jackson coacn, Alex Reynolds development coach and Charysse Berkowski athletic trainer for Greenville (SAL). Named Liam Carroll manager, Chase Illig, coach, Ozzie Cahvez bench coach, Jason Blanton pitching and Spencer Ducheny strength and conditioning coach for Salem (CRL). Named Andres Rodriguez pitching coach and Marissa Sciabarra athletic trainer for the Florida Complex League. Named Amaury Garcia manager for the Dominican Complex League.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aroldis Chapman on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with 1B/DH Jesus Aguilar on a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pete Fairbanks on a three-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ian Kennedy and Reyes Moronta, OFs Clint Frazier and Travis Jankowski and LHP Danny Duffy on minor league contracts.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a contract extension through 2025.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a minor league contract.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Dexter Jordan. Released RHP Tyler Spring.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded Cs Jason Agresti and Colin Miner, LHP Max Maarleveld and INF Jackson Valera to Sussex County.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Stephen Chamblee.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Jonathan Waite.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Adam Butler to a reserve/futures contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Ilya Nikolayev from Calgary (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned LW Grigori Denisenko to Charlotte (AHL). Recalled G Mack Guzda from Charlotte.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned D Kevin Gravel and C Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned D Tyler Tucker to Springfield (AHL). Recalled C Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled LW Max McCormick from Coachella Valley (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Luke Peressini to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled G Cam Johnson from Florida (ECHL).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Kansas City (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Patrick McGrath and reassigned F Drew Worrad to Toledo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Chris Martenet to Newfoundland (ECHL) and F Joseph Nardi to Toledo (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Signed Jack Becker to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Jack LaFontaine from Orlando (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Andreas Maxso from Brondby IF (Denmark) to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned F Emerson Rodríguez to Club Santos Laguna (Liga MX) through 2023.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced G Sean Johnson has departed to join Toronto FC.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired $200,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $150,000 in 2024 GAM from New York City FC in exchange for G Matt Freese.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $50,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) from Orlando City in exchange for the discovery priority to F Ramiro Enrique.
TORONTO FC — Signed G Sean Johnson using targeted allocation money through 2024.
VANCOUVER WHIECAPS FC — Announced the retirement of D Florian Jungwirth and he will be joining team as an assistant coach.
National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Svava Ros Guomundsdottir to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN — Named Robert McCollum quarterback coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.