STAMFORD — At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, Friends of Music of Stamford is set to present a concert by international award-winning pianists Wynona Wang and Reed Tetzloff, featuring works by Satie, Rachmaninoff, Godowsky, Ravel, Debussy and Kapustin.
According to a media release, this event is hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main Street in Stamford. Admission is by donation at the door; the suggested donation is $12 per person and $6 for seniors and students. There is no charge for those under age 13. Cash or check only; no reservations or advance sales.
Wynona Wang was selected as First Prize winner of the 2018 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, which is just the latest in a series of impressive first prize performances, along with the 2017 Wideman International Piano Competition in Louisiana. Wynona was also awarded the 2019 “Charlotte White” Career Grant awarded by the Salon de Virtuosi in New York City. An active performer in China, Europe and the United States, Wynona’s recent performances include appearances with the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, the Meadows Symphony Orchestra of SMU in Dallas, and such major festivals as PianoTexas, Morningside Music Bridge in Calgary, Canada, the International Keyboard Institute & Festival in New York City, and the Chautauqua Institution.
Reed Tetzloff came to international attention at the XV Tchaikovsky Competition and has excited audiences worldwide ever since making his Lincoln Center concerto debut at Alice Tully Hall in 2012. Tetzloff has performed in major European venues including the Berlin Philharmonie, the Laeiszhalle in Hamburg, Düsseldorf’s Kunstpalast, the Allerheiligen Hofkirche at the Munich Residenz, Prague’s Rudolfinum, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, Place Flagey in Brussels and DeSingel in Antwerp. He has been in residence at festivals such as the Grand Teton Music Festival, the International Keyboard Institute and Festival, the Miami International Piano Festival, and the Festival de Musique de Wissembourg. His recordings can be heard on the Romeo Records and Master Performers labels.
