Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.