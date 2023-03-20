The upper level of Oneonta's parking garage is temporarily closed, the city's Department of Public Works announced in an advisory message Monday, March 20.
The closure became effective Monday, March 20, and will remain until further notice. According to Chris Yacobucci, director of public works, the closure was deemed necessary because of structural concerns.
Yacobucci said there is an issue with the exit ramp that provides access to the upper level of the garage. Specifically, he mentioned issues with the expansion joint in the ramp, along with cracking in the concrete and deterioration in the steel beams that support the ramp.
"It is purely for public safety concerns," Yacobucci said when asked if the closure was related to the city's parking project. Plans have been advanced to demolish the parking garage and replace it with a two-story garage.
He originally estimated the garage could open as early as Monday night or Tuesday, but after further assessment, said that some of the steel beams need to be replaced, and "it won't happen overnight."
The parking garage is at the Chestnut Street extension in Oneonta.
