The Glimmerglass Festival has announced details for its 2023 festival. "Repertory for the 2023 season embraces this moment of transition for Glimmerglass, honoring the Festival’s past with exhilarating revivals, exploring the infinite variety of the art form with reimaginings of beloved classics, and shaping opera’s future with a world premiere," a media release said.
The festival will be the first for the organization's new artistic and general director, Rob Ainsley.
The 2023 festival will open with revivals of Giacomo Puccini’s "La bohème" and Leonard Bernstein’s "Candide." New takes on Charles Gounod’s "Romeo and Juliet" and G.F. Handel’s "Rinaldo" will round out the festival’s mainstage offerings. The season will continue "the company’s tradition of staging three operas and one work of American musical theater, performed with full orchestra and no sound amplification," the release said.
In addition to the four mainstage productions, Glimmerglass will present the world premiere of Ben Morris and Laura Fuentes’ "The Rip Van Winkles," featuring the Glimmerglass Youth Chorus performing with members of the company’s Young Artists Program. Throughout the season, the company will also host a slate of events, including concerts conceptualized and performed by 2023 artist-in-residence, Anthony Roth Costanzo. The events "expand upon the themes of the mainstage productions, offering the chance for dialogue and conversation in engaging venues and formats," the release said.
“I approach my first season leading this great company full of hopes, aspirations, curiosity, and passion — all feelings shared by the characters whose stories are told so vividly in our 2023 productions,” Ainsley said. “Romeo and Juliet is a stunning showcase for its two young stars, Rinaldo opens a conversation about how we interpret the complex legacy of the Crusades in the 21st century, Candide and La bohème offer the opportunity for joy and celebration, and our world premiere youth opera, The Rip Van Winkles, is a modern story about connectivity and the impact of technology on our daily lives. We are delighted to present a season that spans the entire history of opera, engaging audiences in the power of story and music as cultural forces with the means to create concrete change.”
