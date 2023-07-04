Glimmerglass Festival has announced two additions to its season line-up.
According to a media release, award-winning artist Natalie Merchant and Glimmerglass Artist-in-Residence Anthony Roth Costanzo will join forces for a world-premiere concert experience, CANTICO, on Sunday, July 30.
CANTICO will explore music from Merchant’s 40-year catalog along with new work and reimagined pieces, drawing on the imagery of Catskill-based visual artist Portia Munson as a backdrop to the experience.
Jamie Bernstein will host a conversation on Aug. 15, that will explore the life and legacy of her father, Leonard Bernstein, composer of Candide, featuring performances of his music by Glimmerglass Young Artists.
Merchant is described in the release as blending folk, rock and world music influences and continues to be regarded as a pioneering figure in alternative music.
Merchant, former lead singer and songwriter for the alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs, is reportedly well-known for her multi-platinum solo albums, including Tigerlily, Ophelia, Motherland, and Leave Your Sleep.
Her latest album, Keep Your Courage, was released in April 2023 on Nonesuch Records.
“It’s such an honor to be invited to participate in the Glimmerglass Festival this year and to have the opportunity to collaborate with Anthony Roth Costanzo. I expect this to be one of the most unique evenings of music I have ever helped to create,” Merchant said in the release.
As further noted in the release, Costanzo has appeared in opera, concert, recital, film and on Broadway.
He has developed his own unique model of artistic entrepreneurship, bringing artists together across genres, mediums and modes of expression like this new collaboration with Merchant.
“Natalie’s voice, music and words have spoken powerfully to so many generations, and I am no different! I recently got the chance to meet her and fan-girl when we were both in London, and as we talked, I think we both sensed a unique opportunity for an artistic synthesis. I was so honored when she accepted my invitation to collaborate, and I can’t imagine a better place than the Glimmerglass stage to find the interweaving of our vocal approaches and the tessellation of our collective spirits,” Costanzo said in the release.
Jamie Bernstein’s August appearance at the Glimmerglass Festival will be her first since 2018.
Inheriting her father’s passion for sharing and teaching, Jamie has devised several ways of communicating her own excitement about classical music.
In addition to “The Bernstein Beat,” a family concert about her father modeled after his own groundbreaking Young People’s Concerts, Jamie has also written and narrated concerts for audiences of all ages about Mozart, Copland and Stravinsky, the release added.
CANTICO will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, in Alice Busch Opera Theater, and the 2023 Pavilion event, “A Candid Conversation with Jamie Bernstein,” will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The 2023 Festival will open with revivals of Giacomo Puccini’s “La bohème” and Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide,” celebrating the success of the company’s past decade.
It will also feature Charles Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet” and G.F. Handel’s “Rinaldo.” The season continues the company’s tradition of staging three operas and one work of American musical theater, performed with full orchestra and no sound amplification.
In addition, Glimmerglass will present the world premiere of Ben Morris and Laura Fuentes’s “The Rip Van Winkles,” featuring community youth performing alongside members of the company’s Young Artists Program.
Throughout the season, the company will also host concerts conceptualized and performed by Costanzo.
Tickets for CANTICO may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4ww8nj6h.
Tickets for “A Candid Conversation with Jamie Bernstein” may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/aeexrjfu.
Glimmerglass Festival is at 7300 State Highway 80 in Springfield Center.
Visit www.glimmeglass.org for more information.
