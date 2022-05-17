Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 28, with a new community celebration, the Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park Block Party, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to a media release, the event "marks the start of our area’s summer season and offers opportunities for the whole family." Twenty local organizations are expected to participate with activities, animals, crafts, free programs, nature walks and music around Hyde Hall’s campus and around Glimmerglass State Park.
Glimmerglass State Park, in partnership with Friends of Recreation, Conservation and Environmental Stewardship, will offer workshops on birdhouse construction, leave no trace, fishing, camp safety, and will provide guided hikes throughout the day.
The Rolling Meadows Clydesdales, some of the largest horses in the United States, will return to the campus for a "meet-and-greet," the release said. The Utica ZooMobile will bring animals for demonstrations, and the SPCA will have adoption opportunities.
Jonathan Maney, Hyde Hall’s executive director, said, “The Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park Block Party is our way to welcome our local community into a deeper, richer, and more fun experience." Hyde Hall’s event manager, Colin Havener, said it will be "a first of what will become an annual event," and said, "Our community is amazing and this is our opportunity to celebrate with each other.”
There will be two concerts during the day: will Hanzolo play at Hyde Hall from noon to 2 p.m. and the Bone Doctor will perform in Glimmerglass State Park at 5 p.m.
The Cooperstown Food Pantry will be on-site with a food drive and visitors are encouraged to bring something to share. The mansion will also open for tours on May 28. A full schedule will be available on Hyde Hall’s website on May 25.
The event is free and open to the public but Glimmerglass State Park has a day-use fee for every vehicle.
