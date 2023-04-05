ALBANY — New York Republicans — even those who have distanced themselves from the political aspirations of former President Donald Trump — are galvanized in their repudiation of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, party activists said Wednesday.
They maintain the first-term Democratic prosecutor has orchestrated a politically motivated charade aimed at interfering with the 2024 contest for the White House.
New York’s most politically influential Republican in Washington, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, has been a steadfast Trump supporter throughout his presidency and has continued to support him through various national controversies.
In an exclusive interview with CNHI, Stefanik said the indictment Bragg brought against Trump will ultimately boomerang against Democrats and is already invigorating all factions of the Republican Party.
“The political fallout is going to be felt by the Democrats who have been weakened by this,” Stefanik said. “This non-case is really the epitome of the weaponization of the justice system against Democrats’ political opponents.”
“New Yorkers, in particular, are very familiar with Alvin Bragg, who is a disastrous district attorney and is one of the reasons why we have such a significant, catastrophic crime crisis in New York state, especially in New York City, where they’re taking felonies down to misdemeanors, and yet they are going after President Trump for a crime that even Bragg could not name in his press conference,” said the congresswoman, a member of the GOP House leadership team.
Contacted in Saranac Lake, Ray Scollin, a former vice chairman of the New York Republican Committee, noted he is not a supporter of Trump, contending the party should find a different nominee for the presidency in the coming presidential contest.
But at the same time, Scollin said he believes that as a result of the indictment brought against him in Manhattan, “people are going to be mad enough that Trump is going to see a bump in his support.”
“To me, it smells of political shenanigans and I think it’s election interference,” Scollin said of the charges brought against the former president. “I’m heartbroken that this is going on in this country.”
The former president is accused of falsifying business records 34 times by writing checks to his then lawyer, Michael Cohen, to repay Cohen for $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels, to cover up his involvement with Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.
Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-Red Hook, another lifelong Republican who has stayed clear of Trump, going so far as to tossing away his vote in the 2016 presidential election by voting for Chris Gibson, a former upstate congressman, nonetheless maintains the prosecution of Trump is politically motivated.
“Alvin Bragg is using his office to pursue a political vendetta that even (President Joe) Biden’s Justice Department, the Federal Election Commission and the former Manhattan D.A. declined to prosecute,” Molinaro said in a statement.
A New York Democratic campaign strategist, George Arzt, said whether the prosecution has significant influence on voters will hinge on the outcome of the case that Bragg produced against Trump.
“We’ll go through a trial and see if these charges stick or not, and if they don’t it will be a setback for Bragg and will become an issue in his next election,” Arzt said. “And if they convict Trump I doubt he will go to jail and everyone will just wait for the other investigations to continue. It’s funny, but both Bragg and Trump are up for trial here.”
There are an array of potential outcomes for the criminal case, though even some Democratic prosecutors have suggested Bragg will face challenges in nailing down a conviction on the felony charges flowing from the grand jury indictment, noted Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
“It’s really a wild card at this stage,” Reeher said. “If Trump goes in there and is found not guilty, it is going to give him rocket fuel for his claims about what he calls the establishment.”
“Normally, a felony indictment is never good. But if we’re thinking of the (Republican) primary, and he beats this, it’s a badge of honor for him.”
Bragg himself has become the subject of statewide political controversy long before the Trump indictment was unsealed.
Last year, the GOP candidate for governor, Zeldin, pledged he would remove Bragg for office, skewering the then rookie prosecutor for stating he would not prosecute certain misdemeanors unless they were associated with felony crimes.
A Republican consultant who has managed statewide and local campaigns, Vincent Casale of Cooperstown, said initial indications suggest Trump will be the beneficiary of voter reaction to the prosecution.
“It’s not sympathy Trump is looking for,” Casale said. “This is going to rile up all of his supporters in New York and then they’re going to vote for him.”
Casale said he doesn’t rule out the possibility that other political machinations are in play.
“I’m not convinced the Democrats didn’t do this purposely because they probably believe their best chance in 2024 is to run against him again,” Casale said.
He suggested other potential GOP candidates might be able to out-perform Trump should one of them be successful in getting into a head-to-head matchup against Biden in the main event in November 2024.
Stefanik, meanwhile, said she believes the Trump prosecution may end up fortifying moderate Republican incumbents in swing districts, such as Molinaro, who has already been identified as one of the top targets of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
“Whatever national Democrats may think about their ability to pick up New York seats, the reality is far left radical Democrats have doubled down on bail reform, doubled down on Alvin Bragg,” Stefanik said. “Our members stand for law and order. They stand for equal justice under the law.”
