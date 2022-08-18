We support the effort, highlighted at an event Wednesday, to do away with so-called “puppy mills.”
Area legislators and representatives of local animal shelters gathered at the Susquehanna SPCA in Index to support legislation to end the mass breeding operations.
We’re not calling for an end to breeding purebred or purpose-bred dogs. We don’t think every pet must be rescued from a shelter.
But we do think the dogs bred to produce puppies for the pet trade should be properly cared for, and not forced to live lives of constant pregnancy in poor conditions, only to be discarded when they are no longer of use to the breeder.
We also think people who pay big money for puppies should be able to expect their new pets to be in good condition, free of disease.
Responsible breeders, people who care about their animals, will feel the same way.
“This is an issue of humanity,” Libby Post, executive director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation said at Wednesday’s event.
Stacie Haynes, executive director of Susquehanna SPCA, agreed. “I have seen a dog with its eyes so matted that they couldn’t see. This bill will help stop cruel treatment of puppy mill dogs that are inflicted with illness and sicknesses and are untreated,” she said.
Participants related horror stories about the treatment of breeder dogs.
“Eight months ago we came here and picked up Sophie, a golden retriever who came from an Amish puppy mill and the option was ‘somebody come get her or we’re going to take her out back and shoot her’,” Post said.
Alene Nygren, an owner of a puppy mill breeder dog, said, “She was timid had no sign of aggression and she never plays. Her uterus also fell apart when she was spayed and it shows how much they were using her to breed. They also never took care of her teeth so some had to get pulled out.”
Dogs deserve better than that.
Assemblyman Christopher Tague, a Schoharie County Republican, is one of the supporters of the bill. State Sen. Peter Oberacker and Assemblyman Brian Miller attended the event to show support, too.
“We want the best for members of our family and to put an end to puppy mills that put profit over the well being of our animals and these businesses that are treating dogs like merchandise,” Tague said.
Ten thousand emails have been sent to the governor’s office and 5,000 postcards are being sent to Albany to show support for the bill, Post said.
“The best thing people can do is to educate themselves. Please do your research and ask questions when considering purchasing a dog. Ask where they take the dog to the vet, their diet and their living conditions. Try and find out as much as you can before purchasing a dog from a seller,” said Sarah Cummings, a counselor and dog trainer at SQSPCA.
We applaud the state legislature for doing something about the inhumane practice and we urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.