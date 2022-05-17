Grad students help with Cooperative Extension project

Students in Gretchen Sorin’s Museum Exhibition class at SUNY Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Program recently collaborated on a design project with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties.
According to a media release, CGP students Mary Johnson, Wilkes Jordan, Shyia Magan, Jimmy Nunn Jr., Michael Poerio and Sybil Tubbs, who will all graduate this week, developed interpretive signage for the Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension garden-based learning project. The CGP students developed interpretive signage that "explores environmental sustainability and how to implement good environmental stewardship in gardening," the release said.
CGP student Wilkes Jordan said, “Working on this project has been such a valuable experience. I enjoyed working with my classmates and the Cooperstown community. I can’t wait to visit when the garden is completed.”
Cornell Cooperative Extension plans to begin construction of the Grow with CCE garden, where visitors will be able to explore the garden beds that will be cultivated by the association’s master gardener volunteers and learn about different approaches to sustainable gardening.
Association Executive Director Liz Callahan said, “The Grow with CCE project will create a place for learning through gardening. The signage created by the CGP students in the Museum Exhibition class will be a great asset to the interpretation of the Grow with CCE teaching garden. It’s been a pleasure partnering with the emerging museum professionals at CGP. They are a great asset to our community.”
