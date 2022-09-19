HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGE
Blake Guzy of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history during May commencement ceremony at Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 6:23 pm
